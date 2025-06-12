Phoebe Sumter hosts annual “Ties That Bind” event Published 9:45 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Phoebe Sumter hosted its annual “Ties That Bind” event earlier today at the Rees Park Economic Development Center. This is an event where young men get paired up with community leaders and learn how to tie a tie. In addition, they get a chance to interact with the leaders in attendance over lunch and good conversation.



The young men not only learn a valuable lesson of learning how to tie a tie, but they also get a chance to see what their future can be if they work hard, make the right decisions and live in a positive mindset.



Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant was the keynote speaker and he encouraged the young men to always strive to do what’s right, and hold themselves and others around them accountable. A special thanks to all of the community members who came out in support of this event. A special kudos to B.A.T. Mobile Express LLC for providing transportation to the young men for the event.