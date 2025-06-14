Americus City Council votes on ordinance raising purchase limits for department heads and City Manager Published 4:09 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

The City of Americus voted on an ordinance to raise the purchase authorization limits for department heads to $5,000 and the City Manager to $20,000 during the June 12 meeting.

Council Member Nelson Brown commented on the presentation by Christopher McGuire, a representative from Nichols Cauley, who reviewed portions of the City’s finances. Brown stated that the way he presented the findings led to negative feedback. “I just want to make sure Miss Powell, and the Finance Director, Mr. Robert, that you all do realize that that was a result of the presentation.” Brown was in favor of the proposal to raise department head spending limits despite the way the presentation was received.

Council Member Terrence Clemons thanked the City Manager for showing him the methods they used to oversee finances, including the requirement for two signatures on expenses over $1,000. Clemons stressed the importance of accountability and working together.

Council Member Nicole Smith voiced her approval of the ordinance. “I know it’s much needed.” Speaking with department heads convinced her to support the change. Rising inflation and the need to approve contractor invoices on time without waiting for City Council’s approval were both reasons given for raising the limits.

Smith also stressed the importance of accountability, and asked the Finance Director and City Manager to ensure that all procedures overseeing finances were followed. During his presentation, McGuire had stated that some expenses were missing the second signature needed for approval. The reason given was that the position of the person who usually signed off on the expense was vacant. Smith addressed the need for policy to adapt in case the position became vacant again. “If we need two signatures and we don’t have people in place, what’s the plan?”

Smith made a motion to raise the purchase authorization limits, seconded by Brown, with Clemmons and Council Member Kelvin Pless also in favor. Council Member Charles Christmas and Council Member Daryl Dowdell voted against it, causing it to pass four to two.