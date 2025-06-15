Chair of County Commissioners gives reason for EMS fees Published 8:12 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

The Sumter County Board of Commissioners met June 10. Chair David Baldwin read a prepared statement on EMS fees. “Approximately 4 years ago, to make certain that EMS services were available for its citizens, Sumter County had to begin supplementing the county EMS provider.”

Baldwin stated it was common practice, and gave four reasons why it became necessary. The first was increased use of EMS services by people who did not pay for the service. “Average collection is in the 28-30% range of what is billed by the provider, meaning that some 70% of the calls are not paid for.”

Among the 30% who pay for the services, 66.66% of payments are from Medicare and Medicaid. “That reimbursement rate is only around $300-$400.”

Baldwin gave rising rates of first responders, specifically paramedics, as another reason. “EMS services must compete with hospitals as more and more hospitals hire medics to fill the shortage of RNs.” He also noted the rising costs of ambulances and their equipment.

The County’s finances are also in poor straights. “Sumter County has been, for the last several years, balancing the budget using our fund balance. This cannot be a long-term strategy for the financial health of the County.”

Baldwin gave their solution. “Moving the EMS costs to a service fee on a per housing unit basis lowers the costs per household and puts the cost directly and measurably where it is generated, the end user.” Baldwin stated that the other alternative would be for an increase of around 2 mils on property taxes. “This was decided to be the best overall method to make sure that Sumter County has a qualified ambulance service available when someone is having what could be the worst day of their life.”