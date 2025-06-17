Russell takes Best in Show at South Georgia Technical College car show Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jody Russell took first place in the Best in Show Car category as well as first place in the Best Old Car with his 1968 Chevy Camaro at the South Georgia Technical College Car Show recently. More than 50 entries were on display in front of the SGTC cafeteria near South Georgia Tech Parkway and a large crowd attended. Admission was free and lunch was provided to participants and on-lookers.

Second place in the Old Car category went to John Averill of Byromville with his 1979 Pontiac TransAM and third place went to Dean Woodruff. Ann Little of Vienna took first place in the New Car category with her Volkswagen GTI and then Korven Ethridge was second and Mike Belcher was in third place with his Camaro.

Jimmy Nasworthy of Tifton took first place in the Truck Division with his 1965 Chevrolet CAO. Buddy Holloman of Americus captured second with his Ford Truck and then Colby Walls of Americus finished in third place with his 2022 Ford Bronco.

In the Motorcycles, Rob Story of Leesburg finished in first place with his 2017 Harley Sportster and then Stephen Hilliard of Ellaville was second with his 2006 Harley Davidson Road Kind. Ethan Ethridge came in third in that category.

Levi Phillips of Ellaville won the Service Vehicle category with his 1990 Buick Estate Wagon-Hearse. Dean Woodruff came away with the Best Paint Job award and the Cordele Cruisers had the most Car Club Members in the Car Show.

To see highlights of the cars entered into the car show visit: https://www.southgatech.edu/photo/sgtc-2025-fathers-day-car-show/.

South Georgia Technical College Academic Dean David Finley grilled out and a free lunch was provided for the participants and onlookers at the event that was headed up by Motorsports Instructor Kevin Beaver and Matthew Burks, John Deere Tech instructor at South Georgia Technical College.

Individuals at the car show also had the opportunity to learn more about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs offered at South Georgia Technical College. The college is currently accepting applications for Fall Semester which begins August 18. A registration will be held on Tuesday, June 24 and August 13 on both the Americus and Crisp County campuses.

For more information about SGTC visit the website at www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office at 229-271-4051 in Cordele and 229-931-2760 in Americus.