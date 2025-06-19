Judge Rucker Smith reelected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia Published 1:37 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Southwestern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge R. Rucker Smith of Americus has been reelected to serve his 15th term on the Board of Governors of the 56,000-member State Bar of Georgia.

Smith will continue to serve in the Southwestern Circuit seat on the board, representing Lee, Macon, Schley, Stewart, Sumter and Webster counties. He earned his law degree from Emory University School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1979. He is a past chair of the State Bar’s Judicial Section, Long-Range Planning Committee and Bench & Bar Committee.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.