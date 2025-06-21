Cleveland seeks relief from the Board of Commissioners’ budget restrictions Published 8:48 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Magistrate Judge Crystal Cleveland represented herself in a suit against the Sumter County Board of Commissioners on June 18, seeking relief from a number of issues.



Much of the suit hinged on the extent to which Cleveland has control over her budget as an elected official. The Board denied several requests to attend conferences to gain legal training because they were not submitted 60 days prior, which is County policy for out of state travel to be covered by County funds.



Cleveland also blamed a backlog of warrants on the Board’s refusal to allow her to hire a part time constable to supplement the full-time constable’s work load. The County has previously employed a part-time and full-time constable.



The judge refused to issue a mandamus, which would compel the performance of a duty denied, arguing the scope of the complaint was too broad. The court will reconvene for a declaratory judgement, which will define the rights of Cleveland and the Board of Commissioners.

Cleveland has also filed a federal lawsuit against the Commissioners.