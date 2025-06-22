Crowd gathers to pray over The Hope Center Published 9:57 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

Renovations have been underway at 413 West Forsyth Street, the new home of Hands of Hope Pregnancy and Resources Center, Sumter Faith Clinic, and the Americus Biblical Counseling Center. Together, the three ministries will form The Hope Center.

A crowd gathered to pray over the Center, writing scripture on the bare floors and studs. Director of The Pregnancy and Resources Center, Amanda Anderson, shared her vision for the ministry. “We can do something different here that’s never been done before in the community. We’re excited about it.” She hopes to see a special outpouring of God’s power. “I’m praying that we have this experience where the Lord says, take off your sandals. You’re standing on holy ground.”

Central Baptist Church has partnered with the Center to make the new facility a reality. Senior Pastor Bryan Myers shared the vision guiding Central’s involvement in the Center. “Part of the vision was just imagining what God can do, we’re still imagining that, dreaming about what God can do through people like us who offer ourselves to Him to be a bridge between the hopeless and introducing them to hope, whose name is Jesus.”

Dana Creswell was one of the attendees at the dedication. “I just wrote ‘to God be the glory.’” He was overcome with emotion. “It’s amazing what He can do through us if we let Him.”

Pastor of Plains Baptist Church, Buck Kinney, was also at the dedication. “We support Hands of Hope, and have for years.” He was excited to see the ministries working together. “It’ll increase the impact and reach of all three of the ministries.”

Beth Cameron has been volunteering at The Hope Pregnancy Center for over a year. “I have three children. I also went through a spell where I was encouraged to have an abortion and didn’t.” She considers her decision a blessing. “That child that I had has given me my only grandchildren, and I’m so proud of them, and I wouldn’t know what my life would be like without them.” Cameron wants to encourage others to make the same choice. “I want to be able to help guide others to make a decision that they will be happy with for the rest of their life.”

Kynslee Collins was another attendee with a special connection to the ministry. “My Mom and Dad, they got pregnant very young, and they chose life, so just having this clinic here is such an inspiration for everyone else to choose life.”

She also planned to mark the dedication by writing scripture. “I’m going to write the Bible verse that says ‘God is within her. She will not fail,’” referring to Psalm 46:5. Collins feels it is especially fitting for a pregnancy Center.

Collins has a message for others who find themselves in similar circumstances to the ones her parents had faced. “Just come here, even if you don’t think it’s gonna work out.” Collins believes the Center will have a positive impact. “I promise you, there are so many people that you don’t even know that you’ll connect with.”