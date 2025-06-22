Warnock statement on President Trump’s decision to bomb Iran without Congressional approval Published 6:43 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

Today, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) released the following statement on President Trump’s decision to enter another Middle East conflict and bomb Iran without seeking congressional approval:

“The ordering of our service members into battle is the gravest of responsibilities for an American president and should never be undertaken lightly. President Trump, who has said he ‘might or might not’ bomb Iran and has indicated this week that he disagrees with the assessment of his own national intelligence advisers, has now entered another Middle East conflict. He has not sought congressional approval and has not sufficiently explained why this operation was necessary right now. With thousands of American troops at risk for potential retaliation, this is not “the art of the deal.” This is war. And this is not the first time the American people have been told that it will end quickly. The people deserve to hear more than they’ve heard so far and the constitution requires a much more serious engagement with their representatives,” said Senator Reverend Warnock.