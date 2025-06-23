Commissioner Clay Jones says he was not told about hearing Published 2:09 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Commissioner Clay Jones says he was not told about the hearing on June 18 for Magistrate Crystal Cleveland’s suit against the Sumter County Board of Commissioners. Both Commissioner Mark Waddell and Chair David Baldwin were in attendance as witnesses.

When asked why all the Commissioners were not informed, Baldwin stated it was a question for the defense. Baldwin attended after the lawyer defending the County, Raleigh Rollins, asked him to be there as the current Chair. “As a Commissioner, I have never attended any hearing on County issues and as a Commissioner, I would not attend unless specifically told to do so for several reasons.”