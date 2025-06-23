Over 108 years of service to Georgia honored at SGTC retirement reception Published 3:12 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

“A rich legacy of work” was the way South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford described the combined talents of Dr. Deo Cochran-Sherrod, Wayne Peck, Sammy Stone and Jeff Wiseman who were honored at the SGTC Retirement Reception celebration recently in the John M. Pope Center in front of SGTC faculty, staff, friends, and their family members.

“All four individuals have vastly different job responsibilities but all worked for the same purpose, to provide workforce education training for the state of Georgia,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “All four have different capacities and talents but all were very important. Over 108 years of service to the State of Georgia are represented in these four individuals and that is a lot of experience that we are losing through these retirements.”

Dr. Deo M. Cochran-Sherrod, SGTC Retention and Coaching Specialist and Testing Coordinator, is retiring officially June 30th with 13 years of service to South Georgia Tech. She has more years than that at other state agencies. She worked in the Student Affairs department and conducted testing as well as helped with retaining students at the college through a grant funded position.

“This is a bitter sweet moment,” said Dr. Cochran-Sherrod. “South Georgia Tech is a home away from home for me. Thank you all for your love and support and may God continue to bless each of you and South Georgia Tech.”

John Deere Agricultural Technology Instructor Wayne Peck will be officially retiring July 31. He was unable to attend the retirement reception. “Mr. Peck does a fantastic job and he taught at another technical college before joining South Georgia Tech,” said President Watford. “I can truthfully say that I have never heard a student complain about Wayne Peck because he did what he does very well.”

Dr. Watford talked about Peck’s dedication and drive for helping students in the classroom and the lab and said that his expertise and guidance will be missed and hard to replace in the John Deere Agricultural Technology program. He worked in the Academic Affairs department at the college.

The third retiree honored at the special reception was SGTC Campus Safety Director and Police Chief Sammy Stone. “Chief Stone has been a part of this institution for over 35 years in one capacity or another,” said Dr. Watford. “He started out working part-time in Central Supply and got called up to serve in Operation Desert Storm as a member of the national guard. Thankfully, he returned to us and has worked as a campus safety officer, Director and Police Chief.

“Chief Stone has protected students and protected this campus. He took care of many situations before they became problems because he cared about the students and was able to diffuse difficult circumstances before they escalated.” Chief Stone was a member of the Campus Safety Department and Student Affairs department for over 21 years as a full-time employee.

“As Dr. Deo Cochran-Sherrod said, this is a bitter sweet moment but I know that it is the right time for me to go,” explained Chief Stone. “I know I am leaving the campus in good hands with Chief Calvin Hodge. I would like to thank Vice President Eulish Kinchens and Officer Ingram who has been my right hand for many years.

“I have enjoyed working here and working with every single one of you,” added Chief Stone. “You have all helped me and been by my side when I needed something. I appreciate South Georgia Tech. I have lived on campus literally, and together we made great things happen. Again, thank you. In my mind, this is not just the number one college in Georgia, it is the number one college in the nation.”

And last but certainly not least, SGTC Maintenance Director Jeff Wiseman was recognized for his 31 years at South Georgia Tech. “Jeff literally knows where things are buried out here. He knows as much about this campus and its history as anyone,” said President Watford. “He has kept this campus looking good and kept the buildings up and in working order for all of us and the students to enjoy for over 30 years.”

“I have really enjoyed my time here and these 31 years have gone by really fast,” said Wiseman. “I fell in love with this place when I was a student here and I didn’t want to leave because everyone was so nice. I asked my instructor if he thought I might be able to get a job working in the maintenance department. He helped me get on part-time at first and then I was made full-time.

“And I can say this is a great place to work and there are a lot of great people here. In fact, you are not just co-workers, you are my friends,” added Wiseman. He is retiring from the SGTC Maintenance Department effective June 30.

SGTC President Dr. Watford closed out the retirement reception celebration by thanking each of the four individuals for their unselfish service to SGTC and the State of Georgia. Now, you deserve a rest!” laughed President Watford.

The SGTC Human Resources Department planned the retirement reception for the retiring members of the faculty and staff. All SGTC employees were invited to attend along with the retirees family and friends.