Arthur family bequeaths endowed scholarships at South Georgia Tech Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Billie Jo Arthur Estate presented the South Georgia Technical College Foundation with a $50,000 donation recently to establish an endowed scholarship in memory of her son, Gregory Alan Arthur. The scholarships will be awarded to Business Technology, Computer Information Systems and Marketing Management students as well as GED students and single parents.

Arthur, who chaired the SGTC Business Advisory Committee for many years, passed away May 9, 2024. She retired as a Vice President from Synovus, formerly Sumter Bank and Trust. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Danny Arthur and her son Gregory Alan Arthur. Danny Arthur was a retired conductor for CSX Railroad and served as a member of the National Guard. He passed away March 9, 2023. Their son, Gregory Alan Arthur, passed away April 5, 1997 at age 11.

“We are very appreciative of Billie Jo Arthur and her willingness to bequeath an endowed scholarship to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation for students wishing to continue their education in the Business, Computer Information Systems, and Marketing programs as well as those students securing a GED or ones who are single parents,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “Billie Jo and Danny were known throughout our community for their generosity and for their support of education and young people. This is a wonderful way for them to honor the memory of their son while also allowing their legacy to continue for years to come.”

Su Ann Bird, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for South Georgia Tech and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation, thanked the Arthur Estate and Kim Dunn, Executor of the Estate for their support of South Georgia Technical College and for the individuals in the community who will benefit from this generosity.

“These scholarships are a wonderful way to honor the memory of Alan and also benefit deserving students who would like to continue their education in these academic programs,” said Bird. “Billie Jo and her family are creating opportunities for hundreds of students to realize their dreams of earning a college credential. Our community will be a better place to live, work, and play because of their generosity.”

For more information about endowing scholarships at South Georgia Technical College, contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement, at sbird@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2248.