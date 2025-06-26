Published 11:01 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Larry Dean Harrod, Sr. age 80, of Plains, passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 27, 2025 in the Chapel of Aldridge Funeral & Cremation Services. Rev. Chet Ragsdale will officiate the service. The family will greet friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 26th at Aldridge Funeral & Cremation Services.

Larry Dean Harrod, Sr. was born April 4, 1945 in Plains. He was the son of the late Howard Walker Harrod, Sr. and the late Mary Hale Harrod. He was an active Farmer to the end and was a member of Weston Baptist Church.

He enjoyed logging with his father and brother in his earlier years, and farming and raising cattle throughout the rest of his life. His hobbies throughout his life included horseback riding, coon hunting, dirt track racing, and spending time with his cows.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Linda Varnum Harrod of Plains; his son Larry Dean Harrod, Jr. of plains and a daughter, Lee Ann Preston of Plains. Mr. Harrod is also survived by four grandchildren, Lance Harrod, Shelly Harrod, Adam Preston, Riley Skinner (Cruz) and his great grandson, Colt Skinner.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Harrod was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Dalton and Gloria Partridge and his brother Howard “Bud” Harrod Jr.