Georgia Southwestern alumnus establishes Chi Phi Scholarship to inspire future leaders Published 12:23 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) alumnus Edwin Sammons ’77 recently established the Chi Phi Fraternity Endowed Scholarship to benefit future generations of student leaders.



Fulfilling a longtime dream to give back to his alma mater through scholarship, Sammons began considering where his gift might have the greatest impact. A chance encounter during a visit to Americus helped provide the answer. While staying overnight at the historic Windsor Hotel, Sammons was impressed by the exceptional service and professionalism of Franklin “B.G.” Harris, an employee who also happened to be a GSW student. Their conversation left a lasting impression.



After learning that Harris was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity at GSW, Sammons was inspired to direct his gift in support of the organization. The endowed scholarship will benefit the brothers of Chi Phi who exemplify the core values of truth, honor, personal integrity, and leadership—qualities Harris demonstrated from the moment they met.



“It’s an honor to endow a scholarship at GSW, and the Chi Phi Fraternity is most deserving,” said Sammons.



“We’re incredibly grateful to Edwin for his vision and generosity,” said GSW Foundation officials. “A tribute to the Chi Phi Fraternity tradition on GSW’s campus, this scholarship is also a testament to the impact of treating others with respect and professionalism, even for just one encounter.”



For additional details on the Chi Phi Scholarship Endowment or to support GSW, please contact the Georgia Southwestern Foundation at 229-931-2014 or email foundation@gsw.edu.