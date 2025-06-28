Coffee talk held in Americus Visitors Center Published 12:33 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

A coffee talk was held in the Americus Visitors’ Center on the morning of June 27. Visitors were encouraged to enjoy Café Campesino coffee and a Chick-fil-A breakfast. Qaijaun Willis, interim tourism director, gave out pamphlets showing the numbers of tourists visiting the area.



Small groups gathered around the tables, sipping coffee and striking up conversations, many of which revolved around how to make the area a more inviting place. Carl Reid, dressed in a brown suit coat, talked about More Perfect Union, an organization that had elected him as a fellow. The organization seeks to create local chapters called brick yards, devoted to building up the community brick by brick.



Folk artist LeAnne Smith was also in attendance, flashy bracelets and rings complementing a peace sign necklace. Americus City Council Member Nicole Smith joined the discussion, sporting pink glasses and a black blouse. Smith was concerned with changing the narrative about the community, and encouraging hope driven solutions. She spoke of the need to continue efforts for positive change, even after the excitement of having a new program to better the community begins to fade.