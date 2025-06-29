Exemplary students recognized by School Board for the month of June Published 11:18 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

The following students were recognized by the Sumter County School Board as exemplary students for the month of June during the June 26 meeting.

Kruz Lewis, Kenzly Stallworth, and Katelyn Banks from Sumter County Primary School.

Viviana Diaz Perez and Emilendy Cean Hilaire in Sumter County Elementary School.

Marlon Brown, Marlee Brown, and Catherine Rueda in Sumter County Intermediate School.

Gabrielle Atkinson and Princess Covington in Sumter County Middle School.

Rachel Duque, Cameron Buckley, Triniti Snelling, and Britney Gonzalez-Diaz in Sumter County High School.

Brianna Harvey was named District Staff Member of the Year.

Dr. Andrea Ingram was named District Director of the Year.