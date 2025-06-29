Plains, trains, and fireworks display undampened by overcast weather Published 8:04 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

Plains, Trains, and Fireworks was held in downtown Plains on June 28. Several festival-goers wore stars and stripes while enjoying live music, while kids dove down waterslides. The weather was slightly overcast, causing a slow turnout earlier in the day.

The population of Plains swelled when the 268 train passengers and crew disembarked the Plains, Trains, and Fireworks special. Nelson Mcgahee, chair of the Friends of SAM shortline and Mayor Lee Kinnamon, chairman of the Southwest Georgia Railroad Excursion Authority, were onboard the train. The Southwest Georgia Railroad Excursion Authority is the state authority that oversees the SAM shortline, which Kinnamon credits with giving a huge boost to the local economy. Passengers flooded the small town of Plains, adding to those coming by car.

Blake Usry makes the trip from Americus every year with her husband and four children to see the fireworks. “We just love coming here as a family every year. It’s become a tradition for us.” They also love the festivities. “We love walking around and hearing the music.”

Grace Wasielewski and her husband came from Leslie. She attends because of her admiration for Jimmy Carter. “I admired him my entire life and have so much respect for him. I was here for his services.” Wasielewski told what she admired most about Carter. “The fact that he fought for equality in education, in lifestyle, making sure that everybody was treated the same, which is very important to me, and the fact that he was a Christian.”

She also brought her grandson and nephew. Every time family visits, she gives them the Carter tour. “I want them to know what a great history him and his wife played in our lives.”

Charles Silver came for the fireworks with his wife, two kids, and extended family. “It’s always fun.” They have been coming from Richland for four years. His wife, Rebecca Silver, also enjoys the experience. “It’s [a] really good family atmosphere.”

Cathy Nicely came with her husband, daughter, and grandson. It’s her third trip. “We come from North Florida, just for this.” Her favorite part of visiting Plains is touring the Jimmy Carter sites. “We’ve been in every shop, we’ve been in the school, we’ve been down to the Lebanon cemetery.”

The fireworks painted a bright display at 9:15 p.m. Crowds gathered on blankets spread on the ground, truck beds, and around the downtown. Flashes of light burst across the night sky, occasionally making visible the rapt faces of the onlookers.