School Board Member raises questions over vendor payments Published 10:38 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

Finance Director Jannie Carter-Jackson gave the finance report for the month of June. As of May 31rst, the general fund balance was $16,460,128.86. There was a combined $4,564,238.91 available for capitol and or special projects. SPLOST revenue for the month of May was $462,773.41.



She also gave the 396 Fund Balance Report, which showed a completion of 91.66% of the operational year. The revenues collected were 72.76%, and expenses incurred were 67.98%, leaving a fund balance as of May 31rst of $16,358,237.21.



Board member Rick Barnes commented. “So item numbers 1310-1995 local other, are only collecting an 11.31%, short of about $9 million.” The difference in that category left him wanting an answer. “I’d just like to know where the other $9 million might be we had budgeted that we were going to collect.”



Barnes also broke down the numbers for the budget as a whole. “You only spent 36 million. You got 54 in the budget. You obviously haven’t collected all of that. But let’s make sure we get our budget line items correct on the excess.”



He summed up the differences. “You’re in good shape in your checkbook, but you sure haven’t collected what you said you were going to collect, and you sure haven’t paid what you said you were going to pay.”



Carter-Jackson shared more information in her report. “We had payroll on the 23rd and we normally have payroll the 15th and the last day of the month and so the payables are still open.”



Barnes commented. “This is a state mandated report.” He said that it was a tool to make sure everyone was paid on time. “I’m asking the question again, all of these vendors got paid on time? The report just ran and it showed it not being paid?”



Carter-Jackson explained that the vendors didn’t get paid until the end of the month, but that they did payroll early.



Barnes stated it would leave an auditor with questions. “Why does it show open, if it’s been paid?”



Carter-Jackson replied. “They were open on the 31rst, we ran checks on the 31rst, and I guess it was just the timing.”



Barnes commented further. “Mr. Superintendent, I’ve never seen this report this large. This is not good. We need to figure out a way not to have this, because this is a state mandated report that shows the success of your payables program or the failure of it.”



He clarified further. “The report shows it. Now whether we’ve done it or not is another question.” He said that regardless, the report would be what the auditor looked at.



Knighton gave the millage rate during the June 26 meeting as 18.057 with one mill generating approximately $755,796. During the June 26 meeting, Barnes made a motion to accept the fiscal year 2026 budget of $56,033,310. The budget was approved unanimously.