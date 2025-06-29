Sumter County School Board appoints Dwight Harris to District Seven seat Published 4:47 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

The Sumter County School Board met for their work session on June 23. Cheryl Fletcher addressed the Board, seeking the seat that was left empty after the resignation of Sylvia Roland from District Seven. “I’m a 30 plus year veteran of education. I have served the children of Sumter County as a classroom teacher, a special instructional assistant, a gifted teacher, a math specialist, a media specialist, and most recently, the Director of Instructional Technology, the director of technology and public relations director.”

She credited her experience with giving her a bird’s eye view of the education system. Her experience with technology came in handy during COVID. “This initiative directly contributed to our district’s preparedness for virtual learning during the challenging time that followed, during the COVID 19 pandemic.”

Dwight Harris also spoke, seeking the District Seven seat. “I’m a CEO and founder of the Dwight Harris Boys Club, the summer basketball league, so I’m very familiar with budgets. I’m very familiar with policies. I’m also familiar with supporting leadership.” He also works as an announcer at high school basketball games.

“I want to help this dream to work. I don’t have any vested interest. The only interest I have is these children.” Dwight praised the School Board’s efforts. “I think you guys have been doing a marvelous job.”

He summed up his mission. “I am a servant, and I believe in service, and that’s what I want to do. I want to come and become a member of this Board to help you guys help these children get a quality education.”

During the June 26 meeting, Board Member Abbis Bivins nominated Dwight Harris. Harris secured the seat in a 4-2 vote, with Board Members Vincent Kearse, Patricia Harris, Carolyn Hamilton and Bivins all voting in favor, and Sylvia Roland and Rick Barnes voting against.

Harris shared more about his experience creating a positive vision for youth in Americus, including what inspired him to start the Boys Club. He was touring the community one day, and noticed kids hanging out on street corners. “I just saw a lot of boys just doing nothing.” He credits God with giving him the vision to start the Boys Club so that kids could have a positive outlet.

Another purpose of the Boys Club is to foster connection. He hopes that later in life, kids remember the friendships they’ve made and help each other. Harris also encourages children to learn to express themselves. “Exercise your mind as well as your body.” Harris believes in hard work. “A man don’t work he doesn’t eat.”

Harris also believes that there is a need for strong male role models. “They need to be around men, positive men and see what men are supposed to do.” He believes the problems men are facing are generational. “Some of them that are grown now, well, they grew up too without a father.” He believes a lack of hard work, vision for the future, and no spiritual background has left many men adrift.

During discussion by the Board of Education, Barnes commented on Harris’s nomination, stating they needed to reflect on policy BHA. The policy covers Board Members.

When asked if his use of school facilities for the Boys Club would be a conflict of interest for him serving on the Board, Harris said that he had filled out the facility use form before his appointment to the Board. “If there’s ever a situation in reference to that, I’ll gladly recuse myself.”