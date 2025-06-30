A marvelous establishment Published 5:45 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

I visited my sister in Auburn awhile ago. It was during the break, so things were pleasantly uncrowded. We had pizza, which was pretty good, though it could probably have used a little more spice. There was a lovely book shop which delighted me (Americus doesn’t have one anymore). But even better than the book shop was a coffee shop, that was also a book store.

I cannot adequately describe to you how wonderful this place was, unless, of course, you had actually been there. You could peruse the shelves and peruse their drink menu. The perfect place to relax, and perhaps meet like minded people.

Of course, my main goal was to visit my younger sister, and keep tabs on what she is doing in college. Older brothers are very important in that regard. She seems, for now, to be staying out of trouble. But checking on the coffee shop was nice too.