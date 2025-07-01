Georgia Southwestern receives $16.1 million in state funding for new Natural Sciences Building Published 2:10 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has received $16.1 million in state funding for the construction of a new Natural Sciences Building, following Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s signing of the $37.7 billion Fiscal Year 2026 state budget (House Bill 68) on May 9.

“This is a transformational investment in the future of Georgia Southwestern,” said GSW President Michelle Johnston, Ph.D. “We are deeply grateful to Gov. Brian Kemp, our dedicated legislative delegation for championing this project and the University System of Georgia for their support. Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, Rep. Mike Cheokas, and Rep. Patty Marie Stinson were instrumental in securing this funding, and we thank them for their steadfast support of higher education and rural Georgia.”

The new 23,000-square-foot facility will provide state-of-the-art laboratory and instructional space for students studying biology, chemistry, nursing, and pre-engineering. It will be located adjacent to the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex, strengthening GSW’s growing footprint in STEM and health sciences.

The Natural Sciences Building was listed among the University System of Georgia’s top FY2026 capital construction priorities and marks the first state-funded new construction project on GSW’s campus since Phase II of the Rosalynn Carter Complex was completed in 2013. The facility will replace the aging Joseph C. Roney Building and the Science Building, both of which have served generations of science students.

The state previously allocated $1.6 million in FY2025 for the design phase. GSW has partnered with JMA Architecture on the building design, which will be completed during the 2025-2026 academic year. Allstate Construction has been selected as the construction manager for the project. Groundbreaking is anticipated by late summer 2026.

“This new building is more than bricks and mortar,” added Johnston. “It’s about creating opportunity—opportunity for students to thrive in modern labs and classrooms, for faculty to advance teaching and research, and for the region to benefit from a stronger, more prepared workforce in the sciences.”