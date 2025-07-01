Georgia Southwestern’s ASN program receives accreditation approval from Georgia Board of Nursing Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is proud to announce that its Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program has received full approval from the Georgia Board of Nursing. This milestone affirms the high standards and continued excellence of GSW's School of Nursing.

“This full approval highlights the quality education, dedication, and outcomes our ASN students and faculty consistently achieve,” said Courtney Ross, DHA, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “It reinforces the confidence that the state of Georgia has in GSW’s ability to prepare safe, competent, and compassionate nurses.”

The ASN program, which was revived in 2022 after a 22-year hiatus, is a two-year program designed for students wishing to enter the medical field as registered nurses. It is designed to offer flexibility, enabling working adults to pursue a career in nursing while balancing their professional and personal responsibilities.

With a strong emphasis on clinical practice, state-of-the-art simulation labs, and a supportive learning environment, GSW is proud to continue its tradition of excellence through its ASN program. The program prepares students for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) and entry-level clinical practice. With small class sizes, a dedicated faculty, and hands-on clinical experiences, the ASN program continues to be a vital resource for meeting the region’s healthcare workforce needs.

In addition to state approval, GSW’s ASN program is also fully accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), ensuring that the program meets national standards of excellence in nursing education.

The Georgia Board of Nursing made the accreditation decision at its May 2025 meeting, where both GSW’s ASN and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs were reviewed. The ASN program was granted full approval through the end of December 2029, while the BSN program received full approval through the end of June 2031. These approval periods align with national accreditation review cycles conducted by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), respectively.