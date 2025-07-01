Gov. Kemp nominates Frank O’Connell for Georgia Tax Court Chief Judge Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Governor Brian P. Kemp today nominated Frank O’Connell for appointment to the Chief Judge position of the newly-created Georgia Tax Court. The Court will bring improved efficiency in the adjudication of tax cases at the state level and was created by a constitutional amendment approved by Georgia voters during the November 2024 election.

“Georgia taxpayers deserve leadership at the Department of Revenue that recognizes who they are most accountable to and as commissioner, Frank O’Connell has never forgotten that – serving the people of our state with honor and great work ethic,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “That’s why I’m again asking Frank to serve in a leadership position that will benefit the entire state. Marty and I are confident that with his skills and expertise, he will bring the same level of dedication to this new role.”

“Georgia’s fiscal stability and success is a testament of the great leadership from public servants like Frank O’Connell,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Commisisoner O’Connell has led the Department of Revenue well and I believe he will continue to be a great leader for Georgia in this new role. I look forward to working with him and seeing his expertise positively impact Georgia’s tax court.”

“Frank O’Connell has served the hardworking taxpayers of our state with integrity and dedication for over two decades,” said House Speaker Jon Burns. “Like our colleagues in the Senate, we look forward to confirming his appointment as Chief Judge of the Georgia Tax Court.”