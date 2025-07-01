Local students represent Sumter EMC on unforgettable leadership experience in Washington, D.C. Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Outstanding students from across Georgia, including Gabriella Vanderwalt of Lee County High School, Piper Graham of Terrell Academy, Cadence Dockery of Southland Academy, and Penelope Uzcategui of Furlow Charter School, recently returned from the Washington Youth Tour, a life-changing, week-long leadership experience sponsored by Georgia’s electric membership corporations, including Sumter EMC.

From June 13–20, these young ladies joined more than 1,800 high school students from across the country in Washington, D.C., where they explored our nation’s capital, developed leadership skills and discovered the importance of civic involvement and community service.

“This experience provides a powerful, real-world lesson in history, leadership and community impact that can’t be taught in a classroom,” said Tonya Jones, Community Relations Manager at Sumter EMC. “By visiting the places where history was made, students gain a deeper appreciation of their role in shaping the future.”

The 2025 Georgia delegation included 116 student delegates, 14 chaperones and three tour directors. The journey kicked off with a banquet in Atlanta, celebrating the delegates and their families before the group traveled to D.C.

While in the nation’s capital, students visited iconic sites including Mount Vernon, Arlington National Cemetery, the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court, Library of Congress, and the Smithsonian Museums. They also toured revered memorials honoring Jefferson, Lincoln, FDR, MLK, and veterans of World War II, Vietnam and Korea.

Georgia’s delegates also participated in a dinner cruise on the Cherry Blossom Riverboat where they took in historic sites from the Potomac River and enjoyed a night of fellowship.

Beyond the monuments, students engaged in thoughtful discussions on current events and civic responsibility by attending an informational congressional luncheon where students had the opportunity to visit with congressional staffers and Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Delegates also participated in National Youth Day, hosted by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, where keynote speaker Mike Schlappi, an Olympic gold medalist and author, shared his inspiring story of resilience and determination.

The Washington Youth Tour has impacted nearly 50,000 students nationwide since its inception. Alumni have gone on to lead in science, business and government—including the U.S. Senate—and many continue to serve their communities at local and state levels. When delegates are asked their favorite part of the Youth Tour, a common answer is always the friendships and connections made during their time together.

“One hundred and sixteen delegates begin this trip as strangers and by the end of the week, they found life-long friends. The connections these students make and the experiences they share have the power to shape their future, and our communities, for years to come,” said Jones.

If you are a high school student interested in this trip, please visit ‘sumteremc.coop/wyt’ to find out how YOU could be a delegate on the 2026 Washington Youth Tour!

About Sumter EMC

Sumter EMC is a consumer-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to over 20,000 members in Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Lee, Marion, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell, and Webster counties.

About Georgia EMC

Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association representing the state’s 41 electric cooperatives, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp. Collectively, Georgia’s customer-owned co-ops provide electricity and related services to 5 million people, nearly half of Georgia’s population, across 73 percent of the state’s land area. To learn more, visit www.georgiaemc.com and follow us on Facebook and X.