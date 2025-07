Sumter County June marriages

Sheldon Santuan married Brittany Diane Banks-Johnson on 6/13/2025

Romario Hernandez married Sara Jimenez on 6/13/2025.

Trinity Leeann Jenkins married Evan Ty Pate on 6/13/2025

Brittany Nicole married Walter Geneotis on 6/13/2025

Danique Alecia married Danielio S Dixon on 6/14/2025.

Patricia Lynne married Scott Carlton Taylor on 6/3/2025

Carlie Tristan Varnum married Jacob Lee Hobbs on 6/3/2025

Andrew Rivers married Meghan Elisabeth on 6/7/2025

Shaquanda V Billings married Darrell Dwight Sabbs on 6/4/2025

Jessica Lenore married Michael Ryan Finch on 6/7/2025

Oscar Williams married Meyosha Evette Davis on 6/21/2025

Ke’adria Munyae married Markell Deontavis 6/7/2025.

Donnie Charles married Dorothy Dianna on 6/13/2025.