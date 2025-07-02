Georgia Historical Society elects Mary Beth Coke, Ted Decker, Robert M. Levy, and Rosa Tarbutton Sumter to Board of Curators Published 8:37 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) is pleased to welcome several distinguished business and civic leaders to the GHS Board of Curators: Mary Beth Coke, Ted Decker, Robert M. Levy, and Rosa Tarbutton Sumter. Elected at the 186th Annual Meeting of the Board of Curators held at the GHS Jepson House Education Center in Savannah on June 12, these new board members bring significant experience in finance, corporate leadership, investment management, and community engagement to Georgia’s premier historical institution.



“The level of influence and visibility enjoyed by any non-profit institution is directly tied to the quality and reputation of its board, and non-profits are only as good as the people who lead them,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. “The Georgia Historical Society is blessed to have these outstanding new members that further strengthen our leadership team, allowing us to fulfill our teaching and research mission and enhance our reputation as the trusted source for history in this state. They bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and influence, positioning GHS for success as a nationally recognized research and educational institution.”