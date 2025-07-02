Plains proclamation, tours commemorate Carters’ anniversary Published 9:01 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

In commemoration of what would be their 79th wedding anniversary on July 7, the Plains Historical Preservation Trust memorialized former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter at a dual event in Plains on June 28.

Plains Mayor Joey Recker read a proclamation that designates July 7 in perpetuity in the City of Plains. Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Smith were married on July 7, 1946 at Plains Methodist Church. They enjoyed 77 years together before Mrs. Carter’s death in November 2023 at age 96. President Carter lived to be 100 years old before his passing on Dec. 29, 2024. He is the only centenarian president in U.S. history.

Rev. R.T. Beverly, current Plains Methodist Church pastor, led a large group of visitors in prayer before Recker’s proclamation. Steve Short, president of the PHPT, had welcomed the crowd.

Other speakers included Rep. Mike Cheokas of Americus and George Edge, CEO of the Americus Housing Authority. Both reflected on their association with the Carters over the years and their work in acquiring Apt. 9-A and maintaining its historical significance.

A special highlight before the tours began was the memories of longtime Plains resident Allene Timmerman Haugabook, who attended the Carters’ wedding in 1946 as a 16-year-old. Her daughter Beth H. NeSmith shared Haugabook’s memories from the 1946 ceremony. An enlarged poster-size article about the wedding ceremony that appeared in the Americus Times-Recorder on July 8, 1946 was on display as visitors entered the apartment.

The Carters were the only presidential couple in U.S. history to ever live in public housing. Their unit, Apt. 9-A, was their home in 1953-54 when Jimmy Carter returned to Plains from the Navy following his father Earl Carter’s death in July 1953. The apartment has been meticulously furnished to reflect that time period.

Tours were led by longtime Trust members Annette Wise and Lonnie Wise and other members of the Trust board. All visitors received copies of the late Anna Moraitakis Cheokas’ book, “Poems and Drawings of Sumter County, Georgia.”

For information on the Plains Historical Preservation Trust, or to schedule a tour, call 229-824-4567. Tours are offered by appointment only. You also can contact the Trust president at 770-354-6576.