Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announces summer audit of voter list Published 5:49 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a multi-phase audit of Georgia’s voter rolls occurring throughout July and August and September of 2025. The multiple stages will encompass traditional list maintenance practices as well as new procedures developed to ensure the integrity of Georgia’s voter registration lists.



“There are no ‘off-years’ in keeping elections secure,” said Raffensperger. “We will have a statewide election this year, and a general election in 2026. We will use this period over the Summer of 2025 to take every step to maintain the accuracy of Georgia’s voter registration lists.”

The first phase will include mailings to inactive voters in accordance with state and federal law to move them to cancelled status. In accordance with HB 316, the office will audit dormant voters without any activity within the last five years.



The audit will include a comparison of the data from the United States Postal Service to identify voters who may have moved, as well as data from other states’ voter lists and Department of Drivers’ Services lists. In addition, the multi-phase audit will use a new verification tool to audit the accuracy of residential addresses.



The Secretary of State’s office remains committed to ensuring Georgia’s voter rolls are accurate, secure, and up to date. By implementing both time-tested and innovative tools, this multi-phase audit underscores Georgia’s proactive approach to election integrity and preparation for the elections ahead.