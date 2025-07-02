Sumter Players celebrates 60 years of community theatre Published 8:55 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

On Saturday, June 28, the Fellowship Hall of Calvary Episcopal Church became the stage for a remarkable celebration; the Sumter Players 60th Anniversary Annual Meeting and John & Sharon Parks Awards Banquet. Held in the very venue where Americus’ Community Theatre first began, the event served as the grand finale for the 2024-25 season, aptly titled “Enchanting Mysteries and Enduring Bonds: A Season of Wonder.”

Sumter Players president Laura McConatha conducted the annual meeting portion of the night, with Treasurer Wade Barr advising that the organization is in its best financial position ever. The 2025-26 season announcement was made; October 2-5 will be Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.; December 11-14 is A Christmas Carol; March 12-15 will be Matilda the Musical, and The Outsiders on May 7-10. Ticket prices will remain the same for the new season, and an early bird special of 10% off any category of season membership is now in effect until July 31, 2025. New board members Caleb Edge and Sue Sangster were unanimously and enthusiastically voted into office.

The awards portion of the evening was emceed by Patrick Terry, a professional magician, producer, and proud Americus native, who traveled from New York to host the event. He began his journey with Sumter Players at age 11, so his presence brought an extra touch of enchantment to the celebration. He shared, “It’s quite an honor to be part of this amazing community, especially on such a historic night. The Theatre is a valuable element for a healthy society – and it seems the future is very bright for our Sumter Players.”

The festivities began with musical performances from several talented area musicians who have been associated with Sumter Players productions over the years, as a slideshow of images and clippings of productions through the years played in the background.

Patrick Terry mesmerized the audience with dazzling magic tricks that symbolized the connections forged through decades of creativity and collaboration and included a shout out to a very special person in the audience, one of the event namesakes, Sharon Parks. A wonderfully reimagined reprise of “Nobody Cares about Santa Claus,” from this season’s blockbuster production of Elf: The Musical, was a huge hit with the attendees.

An extraordinary cake adorned with designs representing all four shows of the season became a centerpiece of the evening. Slices of the cake were served to guests, adding a deliciously visual reminder of the milestones achieved this season. The festivities reached a sparkling crescendo when the Dancing Santas delivered champagne to each table and an anniversary toast was made, celebrating the legacy and future of Sumter Players.

The awards portion of the evening followed, beginning with the Youth Theatre Committee presenting this year’s Brooks Nettum Above and Beyond Awards. Sophie Jenkins won the youth award, and Taylor Poe won the teen award. Maddox Miller and Taylor Poe were also awarded certificates of recognition for their recent high school graduations.

Next, Roxanne Gatian made a special announced that the Jesters teen theatre group of the Sumter Players is being revived. She and several other adults in the audience have fond memories of their time in the Jesters, and bringing this opportunity for youth in the community to learn and perform their own selections together has been a dream of hers that will be realized this school year.

The competitive awards made were: Best Mini-Role: Jesse Griffin, Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Peed, Best Supporting Actress: Rebecca Ferguson, Best Newcomer: Roxanne Gatain, Best Actor: Bo Forehand, Best Actress: Rachel Price. Each of the season’s directors chose a person who worked behind the scenes and was pivotal to the success of their production to receive the Unsung Hero award. These went to William Perry for “Harvey”, Tiffany Patterson for “Elf: the Musical”, Jennifer Pierson for “Murder on the Orient Express”, and Cyndi White for “Steel Magnolias.

The recipient of the Raymond Mannila Award for Excellence in Production Services went to Barry McConatha, and the winner for Best Production went to “Elf: the Musical.”

The celebration was a fitting tribute to a theatre group that has spent six decades enriching the lives of its members and audiences alike. Sumter Players continues to be a vital force in the arts community, fostering creativity, talent, and bonds that stand the test of time. With the curtain closing on its 60th anniversary season, the future promises even greater wonders as the legacy endures, and new chapters unfold.