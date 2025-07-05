Ellaville Keeps The Fourth Alive Published 3:53 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

In Ellaville, Georgia, freedom is best served hot – with a side of fireworks, food, and festive community pride.

On Friday night, families and friends gathered for a Fourth of July celebration at the Harrison Woods Event Center. The main event, the fireworks at 9:30 p.m., drew plenty of excitement.

However, for many locals, the night was about more than an exciting show. It was a chance to honor those who serve our country and reflect on our freedom.

The celebration was hosted by Vanessa and Rodney Wall, both retired law enforcement officers who now run the center. Once home to the American Legion, the now-bustling Harrison Woods Event Center hosts everything from weddings and reunions to baby showers and birthday parties since opening just eight months ago. They are also expanding – building cabins behind the venue and an amphitheater for concerts next door.

“The community of Ellaville, Schley County, and the other counties support this place, and I am so grateful,” Vanessa Wall said. “We are busy every weekend. You name it, we can have it.”

Some were nervous that the fireworks tradition might disappear with the change in ownership, but Vanessa Wall quickly eased those concerns.

“People were scared that when we bought the building, we were going to stop the fireworks,” she said. “We will not stop the fireworks. People come from all over. A lot of people do them early –we actually do it on the Fourth, no matter what day it is. So this is a big deal.”

The fireworks display lasted around 20 minutes. Families sat in lawn chairs and blankets while children waved glow sticks and blew bubbles. There was no difficult parking or rambunctious crowds – just relaxed conversation, a little music, and a lot of community love.

Among the crowd was Mary Suggs, who drove in from Americus. “I like getting here early and seeing people and talking to people,” said Suggs. “Even though we live in Americus, we know a lot of people in Ellaville and Schley County. I run into people from Americus up here, too. I like that part, but then I enjoy the fireworks. I love the colors. Maybe not the noise so much, but hey, that’s part of it.”

Suggs’ husband, Jon, is a Vietnam veteran, making the holiday even more meaningful. “So many people gave so much through all the years,” she said. “It’s not perfect. It will never be perfect. But it’s still our country. And people care about each other here.”



For the Wall family, there was a lot of pride to be had. While the owners ran the celebration, their son Jarrod and daughter-in-law Lexie Wall served food with their business, BB’s Buns and Batter. Named after their daughters, Brynlee and Blakelee, the mobile food service serves specially marinated burgers, hand-cut fries, and sourdough cookies – mostly made with local ingredients from Pond Town Meat Market in Ellaville.

Jarrod Wall, a full-time emergency room nurse, part-time paramedic, and volunteer firefighter, said BB’s is about more than just food. “I work plenty of jobs, but this gives me an opportunity to give back,” he said, adding that “Fourth of July has always been something big for my family, and this year we have gone into full event and festival mode with our parents owning the venue and us cooking as well. It means giving back to the community, and providing that sense of, ‘Hey, we can get some good food while enjoying fireworks.’”

While the festivities brought joy, the night was also about remembrance. “The Fourth of July… and Veterans Day, we should definitely support,” Vanessa Wall said. “People need to understand why we have the freedoms that we have, between the military and public servants.”

Mary Lynn Ornelas, a local from Ellaville, echoed the sentiment. “The Fourth means family, friends, gathering — you know, spending time together and celebrating our independence,” she said. “I love to see Ellaville doing well as a community and to have these events. It builds up the community, too.”

If Friday night was any indication, Ellaville, and the communities that surround it, are thriving. Not just as a place for fireworks, but as a place where memories are made and traditions are honored.

As Vanessa Wall put it, “Fireworks are here to stay. We’re not leaving.”