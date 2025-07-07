Advanced Power Alliance and SREA call on Public Service Commission to adopt amendments to Georgia Power’s 2025 IRP Published 2:57 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

In a joint Post-Hearing Brief submitted today, the Advanced Power Alliance (APA) and the Southern Renewable Energy Association (SREA) called on the Georgia Public Service Commission to adopt amendments to Georgia Power’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

In May, direct testimony submitted on behalf of SREA in the IRP recommended that Georgia Power (GPC) expand their 2026 utility-scale renewables Request for Proposals (RFP) procedure to include 2 GW of renewable energy resources by 2032, and to issue an additional RFP in 2026 for 2 GW of storage resources by 2032.

Today’s brief calls on the Commission to issue an order adopting those two amendments, plus the following additional amendments to the IRP:

Direct GPC to initiate a Transmission Working Group to conduct multi- scenario, multi-benefit, long-term (minimum 20 years) transmission planning in an open stakeholder process

Direct GPC to accelerate the Customer Identified Resource (CIR) program, so long as the current Clean and Renewable Energy Subscription 2025 Utility Scale RFP (CARES II) is not disrupted

Recommend the Georgia PSC create a Utility Scale Renewable Energy Working Group – comprised of entities representing solar, wind and storage – to meet with Georgia Power and Commission Staff before the release of future utility scale renewable RFP proceedings to help facilitate a better competitive bidding process that benefits ratepayers

SREA Executive Director Simon Mahan said Georgia’s growing economy is demanding more power quickly, and that utility-scale renewables – like those recommended in this brief – are ready to deliver reliable, affordable energy to meet ratepayers’ needs. He also called on Georgia Power to create a more involved process with stakeholders to build a more competitive process.

“Given the uncertainty happening at the federal level, the Commission needs to move quickly to adopt these amendments to the IRP,” Mahan said. “Creating a working group that includes stakeholders from all entities interested in helping power Georgia with renewable energy ensures ratepayers benefit from lower cost, reliable energy and long-term economic growth.”

Earlier testimony in the case was submitted by Alejandro Palomino, a Senior Consultant at Energy Strategies, an independent energy consulting firm. He was retained by SREA to evaluate Georgia Power’s 2025 IRP modeling methods, best practices, and transmission plans. Palomino independently developed and conducted alternative capacity expansion modeling to thoroughly assess the accuracy of Georgia Power’s models and the prudence of its resource procurement plans outlined in the IRP.

Palomino’s testimony also highlighted opportunities to improve Georgia Power’s planning processes. He advocated for adopting multi-scenario, multi-benefit long-term transmission planning that involves stakeholders and considers extreme weather risks.

Enhanced regional and interregional transmission investments are vital to supporting load growth, reducing costs, and increasing system resilience. However, the current planning process, particularly within the Southeastern Regional Transmission Planning (SERTP) process, is insufficient to meet future needs. Longer-term planning horizons—at least 20 years—are necessary to anticipate future demands, evaluate economic and reliability benefits, and align investments with the operational life of assets.