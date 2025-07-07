Gov. Kemp names Dr. Dean Burke as incoming DCH Commissioner Published 2:33 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced he will appoint Dr. Dean Burke to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Community Health, effective August 1, following current Commissioner Russel Carlson’s announcement that he has accepted a position in the private sector.



“Marty, the girls, and I want to thank Dr. Burke for continuing his service to the people of our state in this new leadership position,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Given his extensive background in medicine and healthcare policy, he is uniquely qualified to fill this role at a pivotal time for this important agency. I’m confident he will demonstrate the same level of commitment as commissioner that he has shown throughout his many years of public service.”

“I also want to thank Russel Carlson for his years of service and many contributions to the Department of Community Health,” continued Governor Kemp. “He has been a knowledgeable leader and was pivotal during the launch of the innovative Georgia Pathways to Coverage program. Our family wishes him, Anne-Marie, and their three children well in this next phase of his career.”