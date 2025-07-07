The Americus podcast creator John Schroeder presents vision of community at Kiwanis Published 8:32 am Monday, July 7, 2025

“What if the most powerful change maker in Americus wasn’t a policy, but a person?” John Schroeder, host of The Americus Podcast and pastor and church planter of The Well Church of Americus, recently gave the program at Kiwanis.

Schroeder seeks to join with the community in combating a common problem. “I believe one of the greatest challenges that we face today, not only here in Americus but across the country, is a quiet but real loss of identity and purpose.”

He praised the Kiwanis groups’ service, including their work on behalf of children and education. “Many of your efforts already reflect the kind of presence and purpose I’ve given my life work to.”

Both his work as pastor and as a podcast host are connected by a desire to foster community and to encourage good neighboring. The Well Church has a mission statement: “meet people where they are to take them to where Jesus is.” Schroeder believes transformative relationships are the solution to issues of isolation.

His podcast revolves around the question: “Where is Americus going, and how can we get there together as neighbors?” Schroeder has interviewed a wide range of Americus residents while trying to answer that question. Interviewees include political leaders, writers, organizers, people in business, academia, and a host of other pursuits and backgrounds. The podcast is available on multiple platforms including Facebook. The podcast has over 11,000 views on its Youtube channel alone.

Schroeder has a vision for encouraging people to become good neighbors in Americus. “It’s not about heroics or grand gestures, it’s just about quiet, consistent presence, and that’s the kind of neighbor Americus needs more of. And I believe that this room is filled with people that are already living it.”

Schroeder recently launched next-level neighbor LLC. “I believe that this City is worth our best stories, not just our strongest opinions.”

Schroeder is driven by his belief in the ability of stories to help us endure hard times. “When I’m weak, when I’m suffering, when my feelings are so heavy, I gotta find the dominating story that I can attach my life to that’s gonna carry me through that, and if the story stops at me, I won’t be strong enough. But if the story stops with God and ends with him, I believe he can carry me through.”