Cathy P. Mooney Scholarship established at Georgia Southwestern in memory of donor’s wife Published 10:20 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Cathy P. Mooney ’75 Memorial Scholarship Endowment was recently established at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) by Richard Mooney in memory of his late wife. This scholarship will benefit undergraduate students from Southwest Georgia who are studying business in GSW’s College of Business and Computing.

Richard Mooney, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from GSW in 1974, is an investment manager and advisor residing in Thomasville, Ga. Richard and his late wife, Cathy Mooney, met at GSW in 1971 and later married in 1975. Richard has created this scholarship as a lasting tribute to his beloved wife of 44 years.

“Georgia Southwestern continues to provide all the benefits and advantages of a southern regional college,” said Mooney. “Honoring the memory of Cathy is very important to my family and me.”

The Cathy P. Mooney ’75 Memorial Scholarship Endowment reflects the Mooney family’s enduring commitment to education and their desire to create opportunities for the next generation of leaders in business. This endowment will have a lasting impact on GSW and the broader community by supporting students from Southwest Georgia in achieving their academic and professional goals.

“Scholarships created in memory have special meaning to recipients and certainly to donors,” said Stephen Snyder, executive director of the GSW Foundation. “It will be an honor to see GSW students receiving this scholarship each year as a memorial to Cathy Mooney.”

The Mooney family’s gift underscores the value of alumni connections and their vital role in shaping GSW’s future. Through their dedication, the memory of Cathy Mooney will continue to inspire and empower generations of students.

For additional details on The Cathy P. Mooney ’75 Memorial Scholarship Endowment or to support GSW, please contact the Georgia Southwestern Foundation at 229-931-2014 or email foundation@gsw.edu.