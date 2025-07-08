Georgia DOT Outdoor Advertising Unit announces new online application and payment portal

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) Outdoor Advertising Unit of the Office of Maintenance is transitioning from paper to online applications and renewals using a new online application system and portal.

This includes all sign permits, sign permit changes, transfers, and all other activities associated with applying for and managing those permits. This change will be completed within the next few months. After the change is complete, paper applications will not be accepted.

The new online application and payment system can be accessed at https://gdot-portal.synodas.com/.

According to Buddy Sanders, Georgia DOT Outdoor Advertising Manager, having an online portal will expedite the application process by automating much of it. Applicants will receive notification their application has been received securely within minutes via the portal versus the potential timeframe of days previously utilizing the paper submission process.

With the new Georgia DOT Outdoor Advertising Portal in place, applicants can easily see the status of their application in real time and pay fees quickly, easily and securely. All payments can be made using a major credit card, debit card or e-check.

“The only way to pay in the past was to mail in a check and wait. Paying online is easier for our applicants and permit holders as well,” said Sanders.

Payments exceeding $500 will only be accepted online after the transition period has ended.

For current paper applications and renewals regarding vegetation permits, a separate notice will be issued for using the online portal with the effective required date for implementation.

For more information regarding Georgia DOT’s Outdoor Advertising Office visit: https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/pages/outdooradvertising.aspx.