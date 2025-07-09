Jeff Moore promoted to SGTC Facilities Director Published 2:06 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Hugh Jeff Moore of Ellaville has been promoted to Facilities Director at South Georgia Technical College effective immediately, announced President Dr. John Watford. Former SGTC Facilities Director Jeff Wiseman retired at the end of June 2025 after working at SGTC for over 30 years.

Moore has been working as a Maintenance Technician at South Georgia Technical College since November 2020. He has been assisting with routine and emergency maintenance tasks, including HVAC, mechanical, electrical and plumbing repairs, as well as performing scheduled inspections and preventive maintenance requests from various college departments.

He brings over 15 years of motivated and dedicated hands-on experience in facility operations and maintenance. Prior to joining South Georgia Technical College in 2020, Moore was a Maintenance Technician for Boyd Management from Columbia, SC for over 10 years. In addition to his facility operations and maintenance experience, Moore was the owner/operator of Jeff Moore Construction in Polk City, FL, and worked as a Foreman for Wellco Construction, Inc. in Auburndale, FL. He also was a welder for Central Florida Sales and Service in Auburndale, FL.

He is a graduate of Ridge Vocational Technical Center with a diploma in Residential Carpentry. His courses included: reading blueprints, using hand and power tools, building footer and foundation forms, cutting and installing framing members, installing roof framers, fitting exterior trim and roof covering, installation of windows, doors, and exterior siding, preparing interior for interior trim and floor covering and finishing.

As the Facilities Director at South Georgia Tech, Moore will be responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the maintenance of college facilities and grounds. He will develop and implement policies and procedures relevant to facilities management operations such as new processes, space management, and the annual budget. He also will supervise and provide input on personnel-related matters, establish comprehensive effective safety programs, and maintain compliance with state, federal and OSHA rules and regulations. His job duties also involve scheduling, planning and implementing facilities maintenance activities at a technical college by ensuring the completion of plumbing, electrical, painting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, carpentry, lawn work, college vehicles, and equipment as well as other duties as assigned.

He will report to SGTC Vice President of Operations Karen Werling.