The road to registered nurse: a family’s journey Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

This July, three upcoming graduates of Georgia Southwestern State University’s Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program are crossing the stage with more than just academic achievement in common—they share the same last name, the same passion for caring for others, and the same remarkable journey. For Juliet Burge, her mother LaPorsha Robinson, and her aunt Ami Robinson, nursing school has been more than an educational experience—it’s been a family affair.

Together, this close-knit trio from Atlanta has weathered the challenges of nursing school, leaning on one another for strength, motivation, and laughter. “Going through the storm together has been unforgettable,” says Juliet. “We’re stronger because we did it side by side.”

Each week, sisters LaPorsha and Ami made the three-hour drive from Atlanta to Americus for classes and clinicals. Despite the distance, they were drawn specifically to Georgia Southwestern.

“When researching nursing programs in Georgia, I was amazed by GSW’s NCLEX pass rate,” shares Juliet. “The more I learned about the program, the more I fell in love with the School of Nursing.” After touring campus with ASN Support Specialist Jason Wicker, the decision was clear. “GSW felt like home,” says LaPorsha. “The classes are small, the professors are accessible, and everyone—from faculty to staff—wants to see you succeed. It really is a family.”

For the Robinson-Burge family, the call to care runs deep. LaPorsha was inspired to become a nurse after witnessing the exceptional care her mother received following a stroke. “The nurses who cared for my mom for four years made such an impact on our lives,” she says. “I knew then that I wanted to provide that same compassion to others.”

Though originally accepted into an RN program years ago, LaPorsha shifted paths when she found out she was pregnant with Juliet. She chose to pursue a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) certification instead—and has now worked as an LPN for 22 years. Today, she and Juliet are fulfilling the dream of becoming RNs together.

Juliet says, “Nursing runs in my bloodstream.” For Ami, the inspiration came from watching both her mother and grandmother work as nurses. “It’s in our roots,” she says, “and it’s what keeps us going.”

Their weekly drives are filled with laughter, car karaoke, and shared snacks. Once in Americus, Juliet’s apartment becomes home base—a place to study, unwind, and refuel. “Juliet always cooks for us or has snacks ready,” says Ami. “It brings comfort to be together.”

They admit that balancing full-time work, school, and personal lives hasn’t been easy. “We pray together, laugh when we want to cry, and lift each other up,” says Ami. “Having your family as classmates is a blessing.”

That support extends beyond the classroom. Friends, coworkers, and extended family in Atlanta have also cheered them on. On campus, GSW faculty have made a lasting impression. “Every professor has been encouraging,” says Juliet. “They’ve taken the time to make sure we truly understand the material.”

Clinical experiences at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital have helped bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application. “Connecting what we’ve learned in lectures to actual patients is incredibly rewarding,” says Juliet. “Nursing allows me to make a meaningful difference every day.”

LaPorsha adds, “Clinicals have been amazing. The nurses and doctors have been welcoming and eager to teach. That hands-on learning makes the long drive more than worth it.”

“Being in college together has deepened our bond,” reflects Ami. “We’ve been able to support each other through the hard moments and celebrate the wins together. It’s made this journey even more special.”

Outside of studying, the trio enjoys exploring new restaurants, traveling, and shopping—building memories beyond simulation labs and skill check-offs.

Their shared mission is clear: to provide compassionate care, support patients through life’s highs and lows, and leave a lasting impact.

With their pinning ceremony just weeks away, their time at GSW is far from over. All three plan to continue their nursing education by pursuing their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees right here at GSW.

“We’re not done dreaming,” says LaPorsha. “The faculty have been phenomenal mentors—pushing us, encouraging us, and preparing us for what’s next.”

As they look ahead, the GSW community is proud to continue cheering them on. This family of future nurses proves that with faith, family, and perseverance, no dream is too far to chase—even if it’s three hours away.