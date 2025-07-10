The Landbank Authority hears presentation by One Sumter on heirs’ property Published 3:03 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Landbank Authority met on July 9 for their monthly meeting. One Sumter Director of Programs Tammye Pettyjohn Jones gave a presentation on heirs’ properties to the Landbank. With hopes of attracting companies to Sumter County, housing is a big concern.

Jones had attended a webinar by The Georgia Heirs Property Law Center on heirs’ property. When a property owner dies, land is sometimes left abandoned, with multiples heirs to the property and the status left unresolved. The Georgia Heirs Property Law Center is a not-for-profit law firm that has received funding to help owners, cities, and nonprofits clear titles. Sumter is one of the Counties they serve.

Jones said that while the lawyers cannot solicit their services, others can recommend them. Jones encouraged the Landbank to partner with One Sumter to host community forums detailing the assistance. Grants are a key concern. Counties with less than 50,000 people are eligible for Community Block Development Grants. “So CDBG funding comes in, and there’s opportunities for people to get maybe a brand-new trailer, or get their homes renovated, or rehab, even a new home built.”

However, if the property does not have a clear title, it can keep people from qualifying. Jones faced that problem first hand when she worked for the House of Representatives. “$750,000 came here for one particular street, and 90% of people on that street, ineligible.” She gave heirs property as the reason.

Jones believes that ending blighted heirs’ property will encourage new businesses and residents to move to the County. The Landbank was convinced, and has decided to partner with One Sumter to tackle the issue.

Chair of the Landbank, Jessie Smith, detailed the problems with heirs’ property after the meeting. Sometimes the competing desires of heirs’ leave the property abandoned, and with no one getting their way, heirs sometimes refuse to pay taxes. Smith believes the assistance from The Georgia Heirs Property Law Center may be a good fix for the problem.