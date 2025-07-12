The Sumter County Board of Commissioners discuss spraying contract Published 6:00 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

The Sumter County Board of Commissioners met July 8. Commissioner Jim Reid addressed the spraying contract. “I thought it would save money. I thought it would be an improvement.” However, Reid was not pleased with the results. The sprayers were supposed to go from “the paved road to the right of way, no matter how far it was.”



Reid said that they did not spray that far, appearing to stop at the ditch. While Reid had hoped it would save money, he was not pleased with their results. Reid said that the bahia and Johnson grass were growing thick, and recounted a close encounter with a deer obscured by greenery.



Reid was much more impressed with the moving contractor. “I rode all over the county, and I thought they did an excellent job.” He recommended mowing instead.



Baldwin asked whether it would be cheaper to entertain a new bid for a sprayer, since it is cheaper when done right. Reid argued it was too late in the year, with too much growth.



County administrator Scott Carver commented on the sparying contract. “I haven’t had a chance to look over the contract and see what our out clause is.”



The Board decided to table the decision for next week.



Daryl Dowdell, building and maintenance manager, reported problems at the Health Department. “Water is coming up out of the floor.” He said they would have to cut the tile to see where the line was. “We did get the door fixed. But other than that, we’re just keeping the county clean and cut.”