Secretary Raffensperger calls for return of political contributions from First Liberty and affiliates Published 12:25 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is urging any political entity that accepted contributions from First Liberty, the Frost Family, or any of their affiliates to return those contributions to the court-appointed receiver so that victims of the alleged fraud may be made whole.

“Now is the time for every elected official, candidate, or political action committee who received financial support from this entity currently under investigation to stand up and help the victims,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “Ill-gotten gains do not belong in the State Capitol.”

Additionally, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is urging anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by First Liberty Building and Loan to contact the Securities Division of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office immediately. The Division may be contacted here.

“If you’ve done business with First Liberty and suffered a financial loss, contact our office immediately,” added the Secretary.

The Securities Division, along with the S.E.C, has launched an active investigation into First Liberty Building and Loan over concerns of potential securities violations and fraudulent practices. Investigators are currently working to identify the full extent of the impact on Georgia residents.

“We take allegations of financial fraud seriously, especially when it puts hardworking Georgians at risk,” said Raffensperger. “If you believe you’ve been misled or victimized by First Liberty, we need to hear from you.”