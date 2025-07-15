Georgia’s AAA bond rating reaffirmed by rating agencies

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Georgia has again had the highest ratings of AAA reaffirmed with a stable outlook by each of the three main credit rating agencies: FitchRatings, Moody’s Investors Service, and S&P Global Ratings. This follows last week’s release of Moody’s reaffirmation of this coveted level of financial trustworthiness.

“I am proud to report that thanks to our state’s resilient economy and commitment to conservative budgeting, Georgia has once again secured the highest bond rating possible from all three main credit rating agencies,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgia continues to be a safe and stable bet for job creators. That’s why we continue to see record investment and economic development, and it’s one of the many reasons we are well-positioned to save Georgia taxpayers tens of millions of dollars with low interest borrowing rates in the years to come.”

For the second year in a row, Georgia has not issued general obligation bonds and has instead funded capital projects with cash, generating a net estimated savings of about $2.81 billion over a 20-year period.