Georgia’s AAA bond rating reaffirmed by rating agencies
Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025
“I am proud to report that thanks to our state’s resilient economy and commitment to conservative budgeting, Georgia has once again secured the highest bond rating possible from all three main credit rating agencies,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgia continues to be a safe and stable bet for job creators. That’s why we continue to see record investment and economic development, and it’s one of the many reasons we are well-positioned to save Georgia taxpayers tens of millions of dollars with low interest borrowing rates in the years to come.”
For the second year in a row, Georgia has not issued general obligation bonds and has instead funded capital projects with cash, generating a net estimated savings of about $2.81 billion over a 20-year period.