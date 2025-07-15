Lt. Governor Burt Jones announces Georgia Promise Scholarship Marketplace opens Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Today, Lt. Governor Burt Jones issued a statement in support of the Georgia Promise Scholarship Marketplace opening last Friday.

“As a longtime proponent of school choice, I am very happy to see that the Georgia Promise Scholarship, along with the designated marketplace, is now a reality for parents across Georgia, who are working hard to meet their child’s unique educational needs,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Prioritizing school choice and educational freedom in our state is a policy I will not waver on. With over 15,300 families applying for the scholarship, it is evident that Georgians agree. The passage of Senate Bill 233 last year was a great first step in the right direction, and my commitment to ensure children across Georgia have access to resources like these will continue as we prepare for the 2026 legislative session.”

The Georgia Promise Scholarship was established with the passage of Senate Bill 233 during the 2024 Legislative Session. Between March 1 – June 30, 2025, nearly 15,300 families applied for the Georgia Promise Scholarship. Families may apply in September and December 2025 to participate in Spring 2026.

Last week, it was announced that the Marketplace is now open! Approved students can now login to start exploring their available options. Additional information can be found here and on https://mygeorgiapromise.org/.