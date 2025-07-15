Published 1:03 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Mr. William John Bird, age 78, of Americus, passed away Sunday July 13, 2025 at Phoebe

Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday,

July 17, 2025 at First Methodist Church. Rev. Daryl Brown will officiate the service. The family

will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.

William John Bird was born July 24, 1946 in New Jersey. He was the son of the late Frederick

John Bird and the late Clara Ensley Bird. Mr. Bird retired from Textron and Sumter Regional

Hospital, where he worked in Human Resources. He was currently employed with the Sumter

County Sheriff’s office and Sumter County Court House as a Bailiff. He served his country

honorably in the United States Navy. He was an active member of First Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Janis Andre Bird; a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Griffin

(Daniel) of Dallas, GA and a son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan Frederick Bird (Rachel) of

Berkeley Lake, GA. He also survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Frederick Bird of

Maryland, Robert Bird (Tracy) of Carry, NC and five grandchildren, Shaina Bird, Christie Bird,

Noah Bird, Adeline Griffin and Maven Griffin.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Kiwanis Children’s Fund P.O.

Box 992 Americus, GA 31709 or to First Methodist Church 200 South Lee Street Americus, GA

31709.

