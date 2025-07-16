SGTC hosts Law Enforcement Meet and Greet Published 3:38 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Law Enforcement representatives from each of the seven counties in South Georgia Technical College’s service delivery area and several surrounding counties were invited to a “Law Enforcement Meet & Greet” drop-in recently in the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy classroom.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford invited the Law Enforcement representatives to meet SGTC’s new Police Chief and Campus Safety Director Calvin Hodge, Jr., as well as SGTC’s new Law Enforcement Academy (LEA) Director Jim Mitchell and LEA Instructor Joshua Blake.

“We are very pleased to welcome Chief Hodge, LEA Director Jim Mitchell and LEA Instructor Joshua Blake to South Georgia Tech,” announced President Watford. “We planned this event to allow our new law enforcement officials to have the opportunity to meet and greet other law enforcement agency leaders. We hope that our Law Enforcement Academy officials can be a great resource to each of you in your respective job duties,” added Dr. Watford as he talked to the various Police Chief’s, Sheriff’s, Detectives, Chief Deputies, Lt. Colonel’s, and other officials at the event.

Dr. Watford gave Chief Hodge and LEA Director Mitchell the opportunity to share their law enforcement backgrounds and their visions for the future of law enforcement training at South Georgia Tech. SGTC has a Law Enforcement Academy class scheduled to begin August 11. For more information reach out to Melissa Grantham at mgrantham@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2716.

Over 30 different law enforcement officials from approximately 20 different agencies attended the event. SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain, SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens, SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird, SGTC Criminal Justice Instructor Teresa McCook, LEA Administrative Assistant Melissa Grantham and SGTC Executive Assistant to the President Teresa O’Bryant also attended. Refreshments were served.

Several of the visiting law enforcement officials were graduates of the SGTC POST Law Enforcement Academy and have served as adjunct instructors for the Academy.