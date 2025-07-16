SGTC’s John Deere tech instructor Wayne Peck to retire with 18 years of service Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

South Georgia Technical College’s John Deere Agricultural Technology Instructor Wayne Peck of Cuthbert, is retiring after nearly two decades of dedication to diesel equipment technology and agricultural education.

For nine years, Peck has been a part of the driving force behind the success of hundreds of students pursuing careers in agricultural mechanics and diesel technology at South Georgia Technical College. He taught Diesel Equipment Technology and served as the Chair of that program at Albany Technical College for an additional nine years before accepting the position at SGTC. His passion for the industry and commitment to excellence have left a lasting impact on the program and the community it serves.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Peck, reflecting on his career. “South Georgia Technical College has restored my faith in future generations. I’ve had the honor of teaching some of the brightest, hardest-working students you could ask for. Watching them grow into skilled technicians and leaders in the field has been the most rewarding part.”

Peck has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Georgia Southwestern State University as well as a Diesel Equipment Technology, Heavy Duty Truck & Heavy Equipment diploma from Albany Technical College.

He worked as a Farm Manager and General Equipment Mechanic for J.F. Peck and Son, Inc. from 1978 to 2005. For the next two years, he worked at the United States Marine Corps Logistics Base as a Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic.

Then he began teaching at Albany Technical College in 2007, bringing with him years of hands-on experience and a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving agricultural equipment industry. He moved to South Georgia Technical College in 2016 to join Instructor Matthew Burks in the John Deere Agricultural Technology program.

Under his and Matthew Burks’ guidance, the John Deere Tech program grew in reputation, becoming known for producing highly qualified graduates ready to enter the workforce.

“The best part of this program is when students enroll in the John Deere Ag Technology program at South Georgia Tech, they already have a job with a John Deere dealer,”explained Wayne Peck. “They attend classes for eight weeks and then work at a dealership for eight weeks. They do this for five semesters before they earn an Associate Degree in Agriculture Technology.

“And if we have a problem with a student, we can make a call to their dealer and it gets handled or the student decides to leave the program,” explained Peck. Students must have the sponsorship of a John Deere dealer to enroll and remain in the program.

Former students and colleagues describe him as a mentor, a motivator, and a man deeply committed to the craft. “He taught us more than just how to fix a machine,” said a current John Deere Ag Tech student. “He taught us how to think, how to be professional, and how to never stop learning.” Other students added that he will be missed.

In addition to his role in the classroom, Peck played a key part in strengthening the program’s ties with local John Deere dealerships, ensuring students had access to internships, hands-on training, and job opportunities.

As he steps away from teaching, Peck says he looks forward to spending more time with family and cleaning out and cleaning up his personal shop. “I have a lot I need to do around the house and shop and truthfully that may keep me busy for the rest of my life.”

Peck says while he will miss the people and the students, he will not miss the daily one-hour commute to work and back facing the sun. “A good day’s commute is when it is cloudy and I don’t have the sun in my eyes going and coming,” laughed Peck, who is recovering from a hip replacement surgery. He tried to put the surgery off until after retirement but just couldn’t. He was able to return to the classroom in time to complete the summer semester with his students.

A retirement celebration was held to honor Peck and three other colleagues to thank them for their years of service and dedication to South Georgia Tech and its students. His last day of work with the SGTC John Deere Tech program is July 31, 2025.

Peck and his wife, Terri, have two grown children and three grandchildren.