Sumter County Board of Commissioners hold employee recognitions Published 6:47 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The following employees were recognized during the July 15 meeting of the Board of Commissioners for their years of service to the County. Payton Gibson, with the Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office, was recognized for 40 years of service to the County. Angela Minter was recognized for 20 years at the Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Glover was recognized for 15 years in the Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office. Kleckley Pointer was recognized for 5 years at the Correctional Institute. Yamilette Martinez-Rodriguez was recognized for five years at the Sheriff’s Office. Kelby McDonald was recognized for three years with the Clerk of Court’s Office. Carmen Richard was also recognized for three years with the Clerk of Courts Office.

In addition to recognizing employee service, the Board also discussed roadside spraying. County Administrator Scott Carver said that the spraying company that had been hired to spray road-sides to control grass and weeds was not under contract. During the last meeting, the Board discussed going with another company, but decided it was too late in the year to continue spraying.