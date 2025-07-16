Sumter County it is time for the 2025 Georgia 4-H Photo Contest!
Published 9:33 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025
This contest is open to all 4-H’ers in 4th-12th grades as well as adults. Two photos may be submitted under each of the five categories per participant:
- Focus on 4-H Agriculture and STEM
- Focus on 4-H Camp and Environmental Education
- Focus on 4-H Citizenship, Leadership, and Service
- Focus on 4-H Healthy Living
- Focus on 4-H Volunteerism
All photos must have been taken between August 1, 2024 – July 31, 2025, by the 4-H member or adult who is submitting the photo. Photos should not be resubmitted from previous years.
All photos must be submitted by Friday, August 29, 2025.Photos should be submitted at the following website:
https://forms.gle/hmn6VxZZE4kH9WGp9
Up to three youth photos and up to three adult photos will be recognized in each category. Each selected photo will earn a $25.00 prize. Good Luck!