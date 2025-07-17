Americus Police Department gives sports equipment, popsicles and school supplies to children in need Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Throughout the summer months, the Americus Police Department has continued its commitment to bringing smiles—and popsicles—to neighborhoods across the city. Led by Sergeant Carolina Pittman, officers have been distributing frozen treats to local children playing outside in the summer heat as part of the Department’s community-oriented policing efforts.



On July 15, Sergeant Pittman, joined by Chief Mark Scott’s Administrative Assistant Gia Sandwich, visited Eastview Circle to hand out balls, frisbees, and popsicles to children in the area. “It’s one of the best parts of my job,” said Pittman. “Connecting with kids in our community in a fun and positive way really makes a difference.”



These efforts build on the Department’s transition from the G.R.E.A.T. program to the Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (L.E.A.D.) initiative. L.E.A.D. provides education on gang resistance, bullying, peer pressure, violence, and drug prevention.



Earlier this summer, on Friday, June 13, the department hosted a Water Day on a vacant lot on Rucker Street with support from the Americus Fire Department. Chief Scott arranged for a rented water slide, Wal-Mart donated bottled water, and officers distributed popsicles to help children cool off and enjoy the day. “It was a ton of fun,” Pittman added. “We try to host Water Days in various neighborhoods throughout the summer to stay connected with our community.”



The season of giving continued on July 11 at the Annual Back to School Bash, held at Central Baptist Church. The event, organized by Sergeant Pittman with support from volunteers representing local churches, schools, and businesses, provided hundreds of students with essential school supplies for the upcoming academic year. “We want all our kids to succeed,” said Pittman. “And preparing them for school is just one way we can support that goal.”



The Americus Police Department extends its heartfelt thanks to all sponsors and volunteers who made these summer events a success. Addording to Chief Scott, “As part of its mission, the Department remains committed to serving and protecting through meaningful community partnerships.”