Gov. Kemp announces Georgia Supreme Court appointment

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced he will appoint The Honorable Benjamin A. Land to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Georgia created by the retirement of The Honorable Michael P. Boggs earlier this year.

“After careful consideration of multiple accomplished and noteworthy candidates, I’m proud to announce Ben Land as my appointment to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court,” said Governor Brian Kemp.” Judge Land has earned the respect of his peers and hardworking Georgians through his commitment to fairness and impartiality, his strong work ethic, and his integrity. His extensive experience as a former litigator and judge will make him a valuable addition to the Supreme Court as he continues his service to the people of our state.”