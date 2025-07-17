Lt. Governor Jones announces new Georgia senate committee on eliminating Georgia’s income tax Published 10:22 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Today, Lt. Governor Burt Jones announced the creation of the Georgia Senate Committee on Eliminating Georgia’s Income Tax.



“Last year alone, nine states cut individual income taxes, and three others cut corporate income taxes,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “In fact, among southeast states, only South Carolina currently has a higher income tax rate than Georgia. If we wish to remain the number one state for business and keep our state competitive, we must expand on the progress made over the past four years to eliminate Georgia’s income tax. It is vital that the Senate lead the effort to continue reducing our reliance on income taxes by examining additional ways to make significant cuts to our income tax rate, while maintaining the fiscal soundness of our state. Eliminating the state income tax is a commitment I have made to the Georgia people, and the work of this committee is a vital step to ensure I deliver on this promise.”



The Senate Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia’s Income Tax was created by Lt. Governor Jones pursuant to Senate Rules. Its work will commence later this summer, and the committee will stand abolished on December 15, 2025. The following members of the Georgia Senate will serve on this committee:



Senator Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, will serve as Chairman

Senator Jason Anavitarte (R – Dallas), Senate Majority Leader

Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee

Senator Ed Harbison (D – Columbus), Chairman of the Senate Committee on State Institutions and Property Committee

Senator Chuck Hufstetler (R – Rome), Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee

Senator Steve Gooch (R – Dahlonega)

Senator John Kennedy (R – Macon)

Senator Nan Orrock (D – Atlanta)

Senator Michael “Doc” Rhett (D – Marietta)

Senator Larry Walker (R – Perry) President Pro Tempore Nominee; and

Senator Sam Watson (R – Moultrie), Chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee.