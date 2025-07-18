SGTC’s Charles Cooper to Retire After 18 Years of dedicated service Published 8:47 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Charles “Coop” Cooper has over 18 years of dedicated service as a valued maintenance technician at South Georgia Technical College. He announced recently that he is retiring effective July 31, 2025.



Known for his reliability, craftsmanship, and positive spirit, “Coop” has been an integral part of keeping the college running smoothly—often working behind the scenes but always making a big impact.



“Coop” came to the grounds of South Georgia Technical College in July 2007. He worked as a Surplus Technician for a little over a year and then in October 2008 until now, he has worked as a Maintenance Technician.



He quickly became known for his willingness to tackle any task, big or small. Whether building cabinets, construction, repairing HVAC systems, troubleshooting electrical issues, setting up classrooms, or simply lending a helping hand wherever it was needed, he did it all with professionalism and pride.



Prior to joining South Georgia Tech, “Coop” worked in maintenance in Davidson, Textron, or Collins & Aikman from February 1988 to February 2007. He has over 30 plus years of experience in troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining mechanical and electrical systems.



“‘Coop’ has been valuable in performing preventive maintenance, ensuring equipment reliability, and optimizing operation efficiency. He also used his technical expertise and problem-solving skills to keep our campus’ running smoothly,” said SGTC Vice President of Operations Karen Werling.



Beyond his technical skills, “Coop” built strong relationships across campus. Faculty, staff, and students alike appreciated his kindness, patience, and sense of humor. He often greeted everyone with a smile and was always quick to offer support—both in work and in friendship.



“I have enjoyed most of my time here,” said ‘Coop.’ “Some of the people that I met and worked with over the years has been great. Someone always had a story or something to make you laugh and that always made the day go faster.”



He admitted that just like any job, there were challenging days. But the times when he got to collaborate and practice problem solving skills with co-workers were his favorite days. “I will tell you I liked painting the least,” he laughed.



As he retires from SGTC, “Coop” looks forward to utilizing his talents in his own business, “Coop’s Handy Man Service.” He will provide general maintenance, plumbing, electrical, and mechanical services. He also plans to spend more time with his family, pursuing hobbies like hiking, and enjoying a well-earned break from the daily grind. Though he’ll no longer be walking the grounds and halls of South Georgia Technical College, his legacy of hard work and dependability will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.



The South Georgia Technical College family wishes ‘Coop’ all the best and thanks him for nearly two decades of service and commitment. The college will be hosting a retirement reception to honor him in the John M. Pope Center on Wednesday, July 30th at 3 p.m. All faculty and staff are invited to attend.



“Coop” and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for over 40 years and they have two grown daughters and five grandchildren.